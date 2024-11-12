Narratively

14 Comments
Gypsie-Ami Offenbacher-Ferris
Gypsie-Ami’s Substack
Nov 18Liked by Jesse Sposato

I allowed something very precious to me go, without defaming or outing the people that took it from me.

Ken
Nov 15Liked by Jesse Sposato

Slept on the floor of their hospital room because there were no comfortable chairs available.

CK
Nov 20

Was it as cold and terrible as I imagine?

Ken
Nov 20

Super cold and hard but almost 15 years later we're still together!

author
Jesse Sposato
Nov 13Author

I don't think we thought about just how difficult of a question this was before posing it! I think parenthood seems like an obvious place to look. I keep thinking about my own parents, though, and so many of the things they did for me, like waking up super early on Saturday mornings to get me to the ice skating rink for 7 a.m. for ice hockey practice. Thank you!

CK
Nov 13Liked by Jesse Sposato

Earlier this year, I helped my aunt die on her own terms. Because she was sick, because she chose to, because she and her wife have been so important in my life. It was not an easy journey, with months of preparation, countless conversations, referrals, recommendations, real work, real money spent, with zero guarantee that she would ultimately die with dignity -- until she did. I served both as direct support to my aunts, and also as the primary communicator with our family and friends, who had a range of responses, emotions, and questions. The hard work took months before the event, and, as I'm learning, I am still sacrificing, doing the hard work of processing it for myself, understanding her impact, the impact of this event. (It often lacks grace, and it often looks like major depression.) Beautifully, the days immediately before and after Joan died -- including the day she died -- were not hard work: they were natural and made sense for us, for her.

author
Jesse Sposato
Nov 13Author

This is so beautiful. Thanks for sharing.

CK
Nov 16

Thank you!

author
Brendan Spiegel
Nov 12Author

Agreed to try to be a cat person 😂

https://www.narratively.com/p/learning-love-live-pet-person

author
Jesse Sposato
Nov 13Author

Lol, LOVE that essay! I hear your voice coming through it so much.

LS
Nov 12Liked by Jesse Sposato

I knew I really loved Mary when I was willing to pay for her medical care. That was an expansion of my caring for someone. She now cares for me.

Kathryn Vercillo
Create Me Free
Nov 12Liked by Jesse Sposato

This is such a great question and I look forward to reading everyone's responses.

For me, it's the daily acts of unconditional love that really come to mind. Listening to and caring for and showing up for the people I love even when they make it really difficult ... because of mental illness, because of political differences, because people's wounds rub up against each other in all sorts of ways and it hurts.

My father passed away Christmas Eve, 2022. In the years before that, there were several times when he became so ill that we thought it was the end. Often, this was due to his own choices (to stop medications, for example), choices which were often caused by depression. Many times, I put my life on hold to fly back to my hometown and take care of him, convince him to keep trying, remind him that love is a reason to live through the hardships. I went when I was exhausted, couldn't afford to, didn't think it was worth it, was dealing with my own health issues. I went during COVID because my little sister was going and I was worried that she would hurt too much under the pressure of it all.

On the one hand, I suppose I was getting something back all along, but on the other hand it often felt very thankless. I did it anyway. This is what we do for love.

https://createmefree.substack.com/p/semicolon-a-grief-tattoo-story

author
Jesse Sposato
Nov 13Author

This is so beautiful, Kathryn. Thank you for sharing! Really relate to and appreciate this, too: "For me, it's the daily acts of unconditional love that really come to mind."

CK
Nov 13

I really relate to and like this! : "You can’t let him just die there on the floor of the home. And yet, you also can."

