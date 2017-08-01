Photos by Max Burkhalter

Sixteen years ago, Andrea Yates summoned police after systematically drowning her five children in the bathtub of her Clear Lake, Texas, home. The 36-year old mother had telephoned her husband Russell “Rusty” Yates at NASA, where he worked as an engineer. Although it was only about ten a.m., she insisted he return home. Then she called police. Two officers arrived. Chaos ensued.

Like almost everyone else in the United States, Houston-based attorney George Parnham heard the news about the Yates family shortly after it happened in 2001.

“I told [my wife] ‘I wonder who is going to get that case?’” says Parnham.

A few hours later, his answering service relayed an urgent message. “I didn’t return the call right away,” says Parnham. “I knew this case would change the lives of everyone involved.”