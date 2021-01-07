Illustrations by Kaylynn Kim | Edited by Farah Mohammed

Editor's note: This article contains descriptions of rape threats.

“hi my little bitch ..get naked orelse I gangbang you.”

It’s 4:36 a.m. and 19-year-old Utsa Chatterjee’s screen is glowing from a private message she’s just received on Facebook. Even though it’s early in the morning and Utsa is barely awake, she is not surprised. In recent weeks, multiple online accounts have been harassing her with lewd messages soliciting sex — sometimes as a request, sometimes more violently.