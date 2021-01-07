Her Best Friend Was Her Secret Stalker
A 19-year-old student was inundated with lewd messages and fake Facebook profiles pretending to be her. The most shocking part was the person behind it all.
Editor's note: This article contains descriptions of rape threats.
“hi my little bitch ..get naked orelse I gangbang you.”
It’s 4:36 a.m. and 19-year-old Utsa Chatterjee’s screen is glowing from a private message she’s just received on Facebook. Even though it’s early in the morning and Utsa is barely awake, she is not surprised. In recent weeks, multiple online accounts have been harassing her with lewd messages soliciting sex — sometimes as a request, sometimes more violently.
