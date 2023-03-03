Header image by Yunuen Bonaparte | Original images by Sebastián Hidalgo, Justin Hamel, Abraham Rowe, Julio Lopez and Monica Jorge.

Finding a profile subject can come from an obvious place — perhaps your next-door neighbor or someone related to you is doing something extremely unexpected and extraordinary. Or maybe it’s much more random, someone from afar who sparks your interest on a whim or an incidental tip from a friend. No matter, the discovery is often a huge part of the fun, but it can also be mysterious, sometimes even to ourselves.

Our first-ever Profile Prize had us thinking: How does one find a great person to profile? With that question in mind, we reached out to the writers of some of our all-time favorite Narratively profile stories to find out how they found their subjects, whether their interest was gradual or immediate and more. Read on for their helpful tips (and then get started!).