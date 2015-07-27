Illustration by Ivy Bradley

In an inconspicuous Santiago office building, Jane Morgan, known across Chile as Japi Jane, takes her place in front of a microphone, next to the three male hosts of Un País Generoso, the afternoon-rush-hour program on Chile’s top radio station. Jane thanks them for their warm welcome before reaching into her purse for a gift. It’s silver, about the size of a pen, and shaking ferociously.

Werne Núñez — the burliest and most visually aroused of the hosts — is the first to get his hands on the vibrator, called “crave.” As he shakes with excitement, the radio engineer hits a button and Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” plays. Everyone in the studio laughs.

Jane is appearing on the show today to promote her first-ever workshop for men, after years of helping Chilean women overcome their sexual hang-ups. But her message is all but drowned out by the excitement of the toy.

“Let’s put that thing up to the microphone so everyone can hear it,” Núñez says. Jane obliges, an…