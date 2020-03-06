How Sassafras Lowrey Made Writing About Dogs a Career
The author and journalist on quitting a toxic day job and turning a passion into a new job.
Narratively readers may remember Sassafras Lowrey’s article “Confessions of a Misfit on the Dog Show Circuit,” and four-legged friends are a common theme in Lowrey’s writing. Just last year alone, Lowrey had three dog-related books published, including a finalist for the Dog Writers Association awards, and has another book, Chew This Journal, coming out this summer.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Narratively to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.