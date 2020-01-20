Illustrations by Caroline Brewer

I stopped gyrating my hips and looked down at the tall, portly man before me. Pushed back in a boyish smirk, his apple cheeks seemed incongruent with the mop of gray hair matted against his forehead. He dangled a greenback in one hand.

“Nice beads,” he shouted, pointing to a string of giant purple and gold faux pearls swinging around my neck. I’d collected the prized baubles earlier that day while walking around the French Quarter during Mardi Gras festivities. “What’d you do to get ’em?” he asked with a wink. “Wouldn’t you like to know?” I replied. The man pulled my waistband, popped in the bill, and let the elastic on my briefs snap back against my hip. I felt no shame.

Stripping down to my underwear in seedy gay bars would’ve been unthinkable a few years earlier, when I was still sick with internalized homophobia. I’d hated myself since early childhood, when I first felt embarrassed for being different. “Look at the way he walks,” Coach said to the o…