Photos by Carly Secrest

“Hello Internet world, how are you?” a mad scientist of a man says from behind the pulpit shown in a small YouTube window, revealing the interior of a church sanctuary in Indianapolis, Indiana. “Hello Internet people. I love you. Welcome to the First Church of Cannabis. Let’s stand up and give the first prayer. It’s a simple prayer, and you will memorize it for the rest of your life. It is three simple words. These three simple words need to be added to your daily vocabulary. They are: I LOVE YOU.”