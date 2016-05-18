Photos by Hanna-Katrina Jedrosz

Tony Jenkins doesn’t look like a professional detective. Wearing a scarred raincoat and tattered jeans, the 51-year-old is unshaven with a yellowing roll-up cigarette pinched between his thick, builder’s fingers. But then, Jenkins is not in the detection game for money, and the case he’s been working is hardly a typical one.

His cell phone buzzes: number unknown.

Mysterious callers turn up on Jenkins’ phone frequently these days, and when they do he feels a churn of anger in his gut. It’s likely the caller is just a member of the press or a concerned citizen phoning in a false lead. But there is also the chance that it will be another stranger, sobbing, and Jenkins will know there has been another murder.

He takes a deep breath, runs a hand through his matted, salt and pepper hair, and picks up.

“Tony Jenkins speaking.”

He’s had to get used to sounding professional, cutting out the extreme curse words that normally flow through his speech – he regularly drops…