Narratively

Narratively

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
STEPHANIE BOWEN's avatar
STEPHANIE BOWEN
11h

Oh, I can't wait to read your book Michelle--it sounds fascinating! It was such a pleasure working with you when you contributed an article to the Wilson Quarterly about the efforts to protect Ukraine's art. It is great to have more insights into your research and reporting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Narratively
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Narratively, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture