Photos by Rosalie Chan

It’s 6:30 p.m. at a radio studio in Miaoli, a small city in Western Taiwan. Yin Chang is plugged in. Her headphones are on, and the microphone is adjusted close to her mouth. The lights are dim; a blue banner declaring “Voice of Hakka Radio 97.1 FM” hangs behind her.

Chang, 36, fixes her headphones and pushes a strand of her bobbed hair behind her ear. With a bright voice, she enthusiastically greets the audience: “Hello, tegaho gaihei DJ Yin!” – “Hello everyone, this is DJ Yin!”

At the 97.1 FM Hakka radio station, DJ Yin Chang runs "Henai," an evening Hakka language program, and "Multivitamin," a night Mandarin language program aimed at youth. As a DJ, Chang works to promote the Hakka language, Hakka music and rising Hakka musicians. (Photo courtesy of DJ Yin Chang)

Chang hosts a program called Heinai, or “It’s me” in a variety of Chinese known as Hakka, the language of a Han Chinese ethnic group scattered throughout the continent. Heinai is aimed at Hakka youth; i…