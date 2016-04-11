Photos by Jenny Riffle

“Be aggressive, be, be aggressive,” I shouted, red-faced and sweaty, struggling to keep the pompom from sliding out of the elastic band that held it onto my right wrist. I was finally making my cheerleading debut, at the ripe old age of eight, but I wasn’t reveling in the moment like I’d expected. As I kicked my leg high in the air and shook my pompoms with my classmates, I hoped the football field would open up and swallow me whole.