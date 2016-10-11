Illustrations by Hertz Alegrio

Craigslist is where you find used sofas, not lawyers. But I’m desperate, so I send my résumé. Five minutes later, Nick calls to set up an interview. I put on my only suit and drive to the Hollywood office of a tax debt resolution firm. I park in the adjacent lot, hoping they validate.

There’s nowhere to sit in Nick’s office, so I stand. Nick is white-haired, with sleepy eyes and a southern drawl. He occupies a worn green leather loveseat, a newspaper spread across his lap. (Like others in this story, I’ve changed Nick’s name for legal reasons).

“That’s Stephen J. Cannell’s place,” Nick says, pointing out his window. “You know, the fella who created ‘The A-Team.’”

“And ‘21 Jump Street,’” I quickly add.

I’m eager to impress – the ad said compensation was $50,000 a year. But I’m also worried I’m betraying my real ambition. I graduated law school, passed the bar, and immediately began pursuing a writing career. I freelanced, but never strung together enough money…