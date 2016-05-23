Illustrations by Jon Marchione

On a warm spring morning 44 years ago, I stood before a federal judge who was about to sentence me and four friends for crimes we freely confessed to having committed. I was 22 years old, a draft card-burning, long-haired hippie, anti-war activist college dropout, and now, a convicted felon. We’d been arrested nine months earlier, in the dead of night, inside a federal office building in my hometown of Buffalo, New York, charged with crimes that could send us to prison for twelve years.