Illustrations by Leslie Agan | Edited by Lilly Dancyger

I walked toward the back of the Barnes & Noble, through fiction, through mystery, and then to the table set up behind the religion section. A giant display of graphic novels lined the back wall, framing the man who sat at the head of the table. He wore a shirt that read, “Resistance is Futile.”

I stopped. All of the members of the book club I was there to meet were men. They were all middle aged. If I turned toward the Joel Osteen book display and pretended to be reverent, maybe I could sneak away. I had graduated from college only eight months prior with an English degree and the vague notion of becoming a writer. Thanks to my liberal arts education, I was prepared to write, but I had no idea how to actually get published. I found myself Googling “how to be a writer” at two a.m. The first result was an article giving me good advice, like “write” and “join a writing group or book club” so I could “meet other writers and learn from …