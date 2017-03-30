Photos by Alex Thompson

On a frosty winter morning in 2005, Louis Meeks was drilling a well on his property in Pavillion, Wyoming. It was his second well – he’d recently discovered that the water in his first was contaminated by a variety of toxic chemicals linked to the natural gas industry. Meeks heard a loud explosion, and, rushing outside, found that the drill had hit a pressurized methane gas lens. After the explosion, the water shot out of the ground, then froze mid-air, serving as an effigy for the contamination issues that plague the town of Pavillion.