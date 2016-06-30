Inside the Mind of a Die-Hard Prepper
Hazmat suits? Check. Emergency food rations and 30,000 seeds for planting? Check. Meet a New Yorker who has spent $25,000 ensuring the survival of his young family.
Since 9/11, Americans have become starkly aware of the myriad dangerous threats to our everyday way of life, yet few of us have spent much time planning out what we would actually do in the event of a catastrophe. Fashion executive Marlon Smith is not like many of us. Smith’s NYC apartment is stocked with everything needed to survive following a nuclear attack, dirty bomb, or any other apocalypse that comes our way.
