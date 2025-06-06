An Inspirational Classic Just in Time for Pride
Najib Faizi has survived death threats, beatings, kidnapping and more, becoming a fearless role model for LGBTQ refugees everywhere.
You’d be hard-pressed to find a story more inspiring than Najib’s. By the time he turned just 11, he had been through truly unimaginable hardships — but he persevered and kept going, not just surviving, but living life on his own terms and thriving. At a time when LGBTQ+ rights are under attack and some of our most basic freedoms are being threatened, it feels especially important to read a story about this kind of defiance — and success. And, of course, to continue to celebrate and lift up queer culture and voices during Pride Month and always.
