You’d be hard-pressed to find a story more inspiring than Najib’s. By the time he turned just 11, he had been through truly unimaginable hardships — but he persevered and kept going, not just surviving, but living life on his own terms and thriving. At a time when LGBTQ+ rights are under attack and some of our most basic freedoms are being threatened, it feels especially important to read a story about this kind of defiance — and success. And, of course, to continue to celebrate and lift up queer culture and voices during Pride Month and always.

Secret Lives The Daring Dreams of the First Afghan Drag Queen Kanika Gupta · March 21, 2023 Wearing 5-inch stilettos and proudly clutching the red, green and black flag of her country, Afghanistan’s first drag queen struts toward the stage. Her cheekbones are glowing, not just because of her sparkly highlighter makeup but also thanks to her pre-performance ritual: smearing a thick white layer of Greek yogurt on her skin. In a colorful, skin-tight minidress and bold makeup, Najiba looks ultrafeminine and striking. Beneath her makeup though, her expression is not girlish or coy but bitterly determined. She is here to protest. Read full story