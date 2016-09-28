Photos by Iran Unveiled

Iran Unveiled, an artist collective made up of nine Iranian photographers in their 20’s and early 30’s, aims to show a side of Iran that’s often missing from its portrayals in Western media by inviting its viewers on a walk through Iran, one photograph at a time. “Drawing on Iran’s rich history and homegrown talent, this project aims to address misconceptions about this long-isolated Middle Eastern country and depict a more realistic image of its people and how they live their lives,” says Mahya Jaberiansari, who founded the collective in September of 2015. “All that is portrayed [in the media] is hostility, aggression, and this sense that the people of Iran are primitive and backwards. What is missing is the ‘human’ face of the country: the simple everyday happenings, the fact that Iranians are crazy about music and coffee shops, the fact that they know what it means to find happiness amidst all the troubles in life.” These young artists use Instagram to place …