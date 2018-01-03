Photos by Katia Repina

Saturday has shimmered into Sunday at the Clubhouse. Inside a gray four-story building in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, the paid members, staff, and faculty of NSFW – part private sex club for millenials, part digital brand marketing agency – have gathered to drink, smoke and screw in between workshops about sex, cannabis and wellness.

In the basement, next to a king-size bed with a mirrored headboard, mistresses are dominating their submissive male partners, teasingly stroking their penises, squeezing their testicles and pinching their nipples. A woman with red hair and tasteful tattoos is being tied up. She’s doubled over across a bench that looks like something you’d do curls on at a gym. Her tall, bespectacled boyfriend begins striking her back and rear end with a cat-o-nine-tails dungeon whip. With witnesses moving through the space she screams pleasurably, then moans while her companion vigorously fingers her.

Upstairs, there’s a breakfast bar with glittering digit…