Just Like Me
After coming out in high school, a gay teenager gains poise and confidence, until a history teacher provides an unwanted spotlight.
Illustration by Bailey Sharpe
https://soundcloud.com/narratively/danny-artese-narratively This story was recorded in front of a live audience at a special Narratively storytelling event in Brooklyn, New York.
Live recordings produced and edited by Emon Hassan.
Hear more Tales from Startled Students, and listen to its sister collection Tales from Tenacious Teachers.
