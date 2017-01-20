Kids for Trump: "This is How We Take a Stand"
As the U.S. welcomes a new president into the White House, Narratively is taking this opportunity to check in with the future of this country—namely, America’s children.
Photos by Jonathan Alpeyrie
This Inauguration Day, photographer Jonathan Alpeyrie and reporter Emil Foget are in Washington, D.C., to hear directly from kids and teenagers who came to see President Trump sworn in (and from the people raising them) — about patriotism, America and their hopes for the next four years. Click on the photos to read the full quotes.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BPgMRP_hhxm/?taken-by=narratively
https://www.instagram.com/p/BPgBVNwD9nO/?taken-by=narratively
https://www.instagram.com/p/BPf9eJiDF1b/?taken-by=narratively
https://www.instagram.com/p/BPf5N-fDQhK/?taken-by=narratively
https://www.instagram.com/p/BPf2Eyph8Ml/?taken-by=narratively
https://www.instagram.com/p/BPfvH8lBWEu/?taken-by=narratively
https://www.instagram.com/p/BPfijsZhGNs/?taken-by=narratively
[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/BPffBduBCRP/?taken-by=narratively[/embed]
Check back throughout the day — or follow @Narratively on Instagram — for more mini-stories from Inauguration Day. Then tune in tomorro…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Narratively to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.