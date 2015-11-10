Photos by Sisse Dupont

Nearly 1,900 miles northwest of Denmark lies Greenland, the world’s largest island and an autonomous part of the Kingdom of Denmark. Greenland has about 56,000 residents, but this number shrinks by an average of 350 people every year. Many leave to go live in Denmark, where they find greater economic opportunity.

About 18,500 Greenlanders now live in Denmark. Research studies have reported that while almost all of them miss Greenland, fewer than one-third consider going home. The country has many social problems — high rates of alcoholism, a struggling school system, and the highest suicide rate in the world.

Still, there are a few who choose to go back to Greenland, to fight against these issues — like Georgine Graversen and Sussi Wille Broge. Both have lived in Denmark for several years; they completed their educations, married and gave birth to their children there, but always longed to go back to Greenland. They want their children to be able to explore what na…