As a budding actor in China, Peter Song dreamed of making it big in Hollywood. But after moving to New York his life took a different turn. He is now a noodle maker in a Flushing, Queens basement food court, where he puts his artistic talent and dramatic flair to use in a very different way. Now, with a kung-fu-loving friend at his side, Peter heads back to his homeland with dreams of filming the definitive martial-arts-meets-ramen-master comedy.