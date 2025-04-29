Got an evocative first-person story about love? Don’t we all… If you’ve been thinking about submitting yours to the Narratively x Belletrist True Romance Writing Prize, well, what are you waiting for? You have just a little less than 60 hours to write, edit and get your story in (or, you know, just submit one you’ve already written). The point: You’ve got this — but now’s the time to do it. The deadline to submit is this Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 9 p.m. EDT.

And ICYMI: Actor Emma Roberts — yes, that Emma Roberts! — and acclaimed producer Karah Preiss are going to be judging the contest, as part of a collab with their production company/book club, Belletrist. From Emma herself: “Leave no love story unturned.”

Plus, we will send a $25 Tertulia gift card to spend on any book, or on a Belletrist subscription, to one chosen-at-random lucky winner who “likes” this post. So, like and submit away. The time is now. Head here to learn more about the prize, and then…

Submit a longform piece!

Submit a shortread!

We’re looking forward to reading your submissions!