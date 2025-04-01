No April Fooling here! If you want to make this the month to kick your creative writing practice into high gear, here’s your chance.

Students in the first two sessions of our 30 Days, 30 Essay Prompts class have loved how each of the daily writing prompts sparked creativity, invigorated their regular writing practices and got them moving on new projects. Here’s what one had to say:

“The thoughtfulness of the prompts unlocked deeper parts of my memory than expected. … The mix of students opened up a window to others’ life experiences. It was a great opportunity to explore my writing!” —Mac, former student in this class

The new, self-guided version of this class is designed to let you go at your own pace — and allows us to lower the cost significantly so more of you can participate.

Every day in April, students will receive an inspiring writing prompt created by Amy Barnes, Narratively’s chief submissions reader. You’ll take a few minutes each day (or as many days as you are moved to participate) to write something new in response to that prompt. By the end of the class, you’ll have multiple promising personal essay drafts that you’ll be ready to polish and submit for publication.

Class starts TODAY, but there’s still time to join.

