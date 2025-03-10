When we launched Narratively Academy last year, the #1 thing our readers said they were most excited for was a class on perfecting personal essays. It’s easy to see why: A great personal essay can set the web on fire and resonate with readers around the world. But first … you have to write it. And writing true, personal stories can be much more challenging than fiction.

In our five-week personal essay writing workshop, Deeply Personal: Writing First-Person Essays on Raw and Difficult Topics, instructor Caroline Rothstein guides writers through the process of crafting compelling personal essays about the experiences that matter most.

Here’s what a few recent students had to say about this class:

“This was my first Narratively course and I thoroughly enjoyed it. I have respect and gratitude for Caroline. She is a skillful and sensitive facilitator who brought out the best in workshop participants. —Ruth Panofsky “Caroline is a caring and compassionate instructor for such deeply personal material. Her energy and passion are infectious! I really appreciate the small, intimate size of this class.” —Barbara Joy Laffey

