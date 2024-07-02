If you’ve ever tried to write a story about your relationship with your parents, children, your siblings or even your great aunt you know it’s… well, it’s really, really hard! This intimate five-week workshop (capped at no more than 10 students) will help writers tackle those tricky family-centric personal essays — and get them published. This class starts Monday, July 8 and there are just a few seats left.

Learn More + Sign Up

If you’ve been wanting to sign up for this class but the cost is prohibitive, we have two half-price scholarship seats for those who would otherwise not be able to join. These spots are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. If you’re interested, email academy@narratively.com

PS: Not interested in writing classes and just here to read stories? Go to your settings to choose which Narratively updates you do and don’t receive. Unselect “Academy” if you’d rather not receive emails about upcoming classes.