If you’re anything like me, you love diving into a research rabbit hole and learning everything there is to know about any given topic — and you love interviewing people and hearing their fascinating life stories. But as any nonfiction writer knows, the more research you do, the more detail you get, the more unwieldily it becomes to take all of that information and turn it into an exciting and engaging article.

I’ve worked with over 2,000 writers on structuring longform features over the past decade, and I’m super excited to be teaching this one-on-one mentorship for Narratively Academy this summer. In “Perfecting Your Reported Feature,” I’m working with a small number of writers to critique their first drafts or outlines; provide in-depth guidance on how to improve the structure, flow and storytelling of their articles; and help them get the story to the finish line. And there’s just one week left to sign up for the last cohort, which starts the week of August 5. If you’d like to join, click through for more details or drop me a line with any questions.

Learn More + Sign Up

P.S.: Not interested in writing classes and just here to read stories? Go to your settings to choose which Narratively updates you do and don’t receive. Unselect “Academy” if you’d rather not receive emails about upcoming classes.