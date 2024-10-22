Five years ago, Audrey Clare Farley wrote a viral Narratively story about a 1930s millionaire whose mother secretly sterilized her to deprive her of the family fortune. That hit story led to a book deal for Audrey’s first book, The Unfit Heiress, which is now in development as a scripted TV series. So we’re thrilled to have Audrey paying forward everything she’s learned via her Narratively Academy class, The Art of Writing a Nonfiction Book That Reads Like a Novel. In this eight-week workshop, Audrey guides other nonfiction writers on how to make their memoir, biography or history book a page-turner that will attract attention from editors, agents and readers.

This has been our most in-demand class since launching Narratively Academy at the start of this year, so we’re very happy to offer a new session starting next Monday, October 28. There are currently 3 seats left in this class, so if you’re interested, be sure to sign up ASAP.

Learn More + Sign Up

Interested in joining but can’t afford the full price? We are happy to offer sliding scale, income-based full and partial scholarships, which you can apply for here.

Just here to read stories? Go to your settings to choose which Narratively updates you do and don’t receive. Unselect “Academy” if you’d rather not receive emails about upcoming classes.