One thing I’ve noticed over my years in this business is that there’s a particular breed of writer who is incredibly adept at getting their projects funded through grants, fellowships and residencies. Some people just know how to market themselves and their creative work in a way that gets attention. That’s why I’m so excited to have Abeer Hoque, who has won fellowships from NEA, the Fulbright Foundation, New York Foundation for the Arts and others, teaching The Insider’s Guide to Writing Personal Statements and Applying for Grants & Residencies at Narratively Academy.

You may have read last week about how one of our own writers and instructors,

, took Abeer’s class in the fall and

. We have another session starting this weekend, and in this intensive two-day workshop, Abeer will guide students through how to write compelling and clear statements of purpose, and discuss how to create strong applications.

If you’ve been putting together application materials for a grant, fellowship or residency—or if you’ve applied in the past and never heard back—this class is for you.

This is a small, hands-on class and as of this moment there are just two seats left, so if you’re interested, sign up now!

Learn More + Sign Up

MORE: Check out all of our upcoming spring writing classes here!

Pssst: Just here to read stories? If you’d rather not get emails about our class announcements, go to your settings and unselect “Academy” in the notifications section.