Photos by Emon Hassan

“These people were visiting from France, and they told me, ‘Oh, we have a saying in Europe: ‘C’est le Bronx,’ which is slang for ‘it’s messed up,’” says Michael Max Knobbe. As far away as France, it seems, the Bronx has become a symbol of urban decay and, at least by some, is used to refer to any dangerous place. “Well, no! It’s not, ‘c’est le Bronx, quel dommage’ (what a shame),” says Knobbe. “It’s ‘c’est le Bronx, vive le Bronx!’ We are proud!”

The executive director of BronxNet, a local, non-profit television network based out of Lehman College, Knobbe has dedicated his life to battling the perception that the Bronx is a synonym for “fucked up.”

When he talks about the Bronx, the borough in which he was born and loves with an old-fashioned fervor, he does so with a theatrical, gesticulating gusto. The decibel and clip at which he speaks ascends suddenly during fits of excitement. When he introduces you to a friend or local figure of significance, you may feel lik…