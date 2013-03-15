Photos by Kenneth R. Rosen

Former fisherman (no name given), in Lower Manhattan:

"What kind of living did you make?" I ask.

"I was a merchant fisherman--up and down the east coast," he says.

"Ever been to the port in Savannah?"

"Nope, but the one in St. Mary's."

"Oh, the Naval base. Nice area."

"Yup. The last boat I was on went down. The captain, his son--I lost some really close friends."