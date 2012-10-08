Illustrations by Alison Brockhouse

I am at my local hipster restaurant, in Park Slope. The young straight guys next to me are talking about how the dating website Plenty of Fish has a new GPS-oriented smartphone app that finds women nearby, listing their profiles and proximity, and of course, showing a photo.

“Look at this one!” says one guy, tapping and stroking his phone, “I hooked up with her last week.” They all gather around and look at her. “She’s, like, three hundred feet away from here.” They are practically shivering with excitement at the ease and abundance of potential partners suddenly available to them.

I sit at the end of the bar and laugh to myself like an old, salty sea captain. Once again, gay guys are a step ahead.