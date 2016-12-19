Make 'Em Think Santa’s Lighting Designer Is On Your Payroll
This Christmas-crazed entrepreneur is helping your home shine, all with the touch of a button.
As a kid, Ty Simpson was mesmerized by holiday lights. He quickly realized, though, how labor-intensive — and precarious! — festooning a house could be. So he came up with a better solution: a laser lighting system called Deck the Home that projects an array of colors, patterns and licensed designs — think the mannequin-leg lamp from the movie “A Christmas Story” — inside or outside the home. Narratively teamed up with Amazon Exclusives, the exclusive home of Deck the Home, to tell its story.
