Sifting through pitches, toiling away at words, helping to make people’s stories come to life — it’s always a thrill. But sometimes someone shares a few words of appreciation that really drive home why we do what we do. For us, this week those words came from Seth Lorinczi, repeat Narratively writer, who shared a note with his Substack followers that left us feeling giddy. This gets at the gist: “From unflinching edits and guidance to skilled support creating a bells-and-whistles audio version (featuring the music of my former band with my wife!), everything the team at Narratively did made the piece pop in ways it hadn’t before.” We equally adored working with Seth on his story, which is linked below. So, please check it out if you haven’t already, along with a few more of our favorites from this March. Enjoy!

We’re weak in the knees over our latest collab, with star actor Emma Roberts, acclaimed producer Karah Preiss, and their production company/book club, Belletrist.

Julianna and I were on the brink of breaking up when we were met with an unexpected proposal that changed the way we saw ourselves and each other, forever.

Story by Seth Lorinczi

Illustration by Jane Demarest

We spoke to the Jenny co-founder about writing a Modern Love piece that led to so much: an essay with us, an agent (two even!) and the beginnings of a book idea …

Chat between Elizabeth Laura Nelson and Jesse Sposato

Also! An important reminder that we recently announced our spring 2025 lineup of Narratively Academy classes. Have you been wanting to workshop your memoir, break into the world of speechwriting or learn how to effectively revise your own work? If you answered yes to any of those, head here to learn more about our spring writing classes. And be sure not to miss 30 Days, 30 Essay Prompts: A Month of Generating Inspiration and Ideas for Memoir, a self-guided prompt-based class that starts tomorrow!