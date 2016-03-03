Photos by Mohammed Abdullah

Some twenty miles outside the ISIS-controlled area of Hawija, in northern Iraq, commander Hussein Yazdanpana shakes the hands of two American soldiers. They are standing on a dirt path next to a wall of sandbags. For a moment they glance over to the training field below the hill where some twenty young Iranian-Kurdish recruits are learning to dismantle a gun while blindfolded. Then the two Americans leave. They had come to exchange information and check on their weapons.