The last story Laura Green-Russell got published was a piece about her family’s horse, which she sent in to a magazine when she was 12 years old. Today, Laura prints out her favorite paragraphs she’s written and hangs them on the wall of her office to remind her that she can do it — pursue writing and follow her dreams.

We are so excited to introduce Laura as our 2022 Narratively Spring Memoir Grand Prize Winner. Laura sat down with Narratively to chat about her story, “Murder to Middle School,” how she felt when she won, and what the writing process behind her award-winning submission was like.