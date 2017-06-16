Photos by Kristen McNicholas

At 10:30 a.m. on an unseasonably hot spring Monday, Kyle Mazza, who just celebrated his 20th birthday, crosses Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C. precisely as the sign turns to “Walk,” beating the crowd that has formed behind him. His light grey suit billows in the wind, though his sky-blue paisley tie is safely tucked inside his jacket. A press pass dangles around his neck and he has parted his lush brown hair in the middle so it sweeps out over his forehead and dark eyebrows. He needs to get to the White House by 11 a.m. to cover a ceremony. Since seven a.m., he’s been monitoring his emails for updates from the apartment in Alexandria he rents during the week.

Mazza is likely the only self-taught founder of a news and radio organization to gain White House press pass privileges, and did so as a teenager no less. He covered briefings and events during the Obama administration for UNF, or Universal News Forever, the site he created at eight years old. B…