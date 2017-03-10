Meet The Banksy of Cardboard Curiosities
This LA artist is creating ephemeral works designed to dazzle – then disintegrate.
Calder Greenwood is a prolific street artist who roams Los Angeles searching for the perfect homes for his fantastical creations – giraffes, giant pigeons, mammoth skulls, truck-sized spiders, and even the occasional wizard. Calder chooses cardboard and papier-mâché as his medium for the materials’ ephemeral qualities, intentionally designing his creations to fall apart after only a few days. To him, beauty comes from recognizing the impermanence of all things.
