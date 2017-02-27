Photos by Vincent Tullo

The former cab driver within Neal Goldsmith is unleashed as he swerves his Audi past signposts in Dumbo, Brooklyn, and whips through an intersection on his way into the city around seven p.m. He merges onto the Manhattan Bridge and lights up one of the eight joints he rolled an hour prior in his home office. He cracks the window and inhales. The Freedom Tower comes into view and the city lights float closer in momentary silence.