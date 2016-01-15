“If you’re gonna tell me that I can’t do something, I’m gonna show you that I can,” says Rosalee Ramer — a claim that she has more than backed up. After learning to drive from her father, professional monster truck driver Kelvin Ramer, Rosalee turned pro herself — at the tender age of fourteen.

Despite being underestimated by some in the monster truck community, Ramer continues to pursue her passion. "The first thing I do is go out and hit anything anyone thinks I can't hit and then I get to watch them kind of destroy their trucks trying to do one better than me," says Ramer, who is now attending Georgia Tech, studying mechanical engineering.

* * *

Additional production support by Chris Pietsch, Patricia Cordell and Luanne Dietz

This video was a product of Story Arc (Formerly The Portland Workshop) a program sponsored by The University of Oregon School of Journalism and The Agora Journalism Center.