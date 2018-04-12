Memoir Monday is a collaboration between Narratively, Catapult, Tin House, The Rumpus, Granta, Guernica, and Longreads to bring the very best first-person writing together all in one place. We started out as a weekly newsletter and recently expanded to include monthly readings featuring some of our favorite memoirists.

We kicked off the series this April with readings from Tyler Wetherall, T Kira Madden, Jaya Saxena, and headliner Melissa Febos. Listen below for the full debut event, and join us at the next reading on May 21st at Powerhouse Arena in Brooklyn. Check out the lineup and RSVP here!

[audio mp3="http://narrative.ly/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/MemoirMonday-.mp3"][/audio]