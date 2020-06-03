Longtime Narratively contributor Dylan Taylor-Lehman has a passion for stories of the strange, unusual, and straight-up weird. For Narratively, Taylor-Lehman has written about bigfoot chasers, supreme court justices gone wild, treasure at the bottom of the sea — and the plot against the principality of Sealand. Now, he’s brought that last topic to an entirely new level, writing the definitive story of a tiny nation whose population can usually be counted in the single digits. Taylor-Lehman’s second book, “Sealand: The True Story of the World’s Most Stubborn Micronation and its Eccentric Royal Family,” comes out June 9.