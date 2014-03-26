Twenty-eight-year old Tommy Hanna was born in San Diego, where his parents settled in the 1970s after fleeing Iraq. Hanna has drawn from his dual cultures to launch a rap career under the name “Timz,” often creating rhymes about the Iraqi-American experience—and attracting more than 800,000 YouTube views. His producer, Alvin Shamoun, a.k.a. Entre-P or Biggie Babylon, is a childhood friend who has directed several rap videos that dissect the clichés about their community.