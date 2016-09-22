Photos by Stephanie Sloane

“I haven’t really felt Beckett moving since like Monday,” Aimee Waters, 34, tells the camera. Waters is six months pregnant with her first son. Her husband Tyson Waters, 36, is driving as she films.

Viewers have watched Aimee’s pregnancy since she announced it on her YouTube channel WatersWife Vlogs five months ago. They saw her take a pregnancy test and break down crying for joy. They saw her tell all her friends and family, buy a new house, announce the baby’s gender and name. They saw her put signs on her cats Chloé and Gator announcing the pair as “big sister” and “big brother.”

Sitting in the passenger seat of her car talking to her YouTube fans, it’s apparent her black eyeliner is smudged, as if she’s been crying. On this summer evening in Salt Lake City, Utah, she holds the camera with one hand, nervously running the other through her dyed pink hair. “We’re just going to come into the hospital and basically make them let me hear his heartbeat because sur…