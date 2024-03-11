Illustrations by Jill Heesbeen | Story edited by Brendan Spiegel and Noah Rosenberg

Phone to my ear, I listen to it ring the way a stage actor, surging with adrenaline, counts the final seconds to his cue. Eyes closed, I breathe in sync with it.

A woman picks up on the fourth ring. I recognize the voice and feel the tension in my knuckles relax a bit. My eyes pop open and I hit my mark.

“Hey, Zoe, it’s Kevin in compliance.”

“Hi, Kev,” she says.

“How you doin’?” I ask, my Philly accent like a fist tapping at the window.

“The cancer is back.”

It pains me to hear this. I’ve been calling Zoe for more than a decade, and she’s never been anything less than incredibly helpful. I count on her to help me do my job and do it well. Though we’ve never met, I like her and feel like we know each other. I hate the idea of her getting sick and leaving the company, one of the largest financial institutions in the world. Among other things, it means my work will get much more challenging.

I need her to look up the name, title and cell phone number for a high-level executive at the bank, plus the names and numbers of everyone who reports to him. I’m in kind of a hurry, but I’m not an asshole. I need to hear about her illness first.

“I’m sorry to hear that, Zoe. What’s the situation?”

“It’s not good,” she says.

I can tell she is going to say something else, and I’m pretty sure I know what it is. She’s going to share with me how much time she has left. I can hear it in her pauses. After so many years working the phone, I’ve learned to pick out the nuances, the things being said behind what’s being said, entire life stories even, in a hesitation or vocal inflection, in blank moments in time.

“Hey, I had a friend who was down for the count, and he’s still around five years later,” I say. “They’re coming up with new treatments every day. You’ve just got to stick around, and they’ll find something.”

“I’m on a new chemical now.”

“See? Don’t you worry. You and I will be having these chats for years to come.”

I mean it. She knows I do. I can hear it in the whisper of a smile on the other end of the line.

A few years ago, after she got divorced, Zoe tried to initiate a little flirtation. I was game. Among other things, that kind of rapport would help grease the wheels when I needed help with something.

“Are you single?” she’d asked.

“I am at the moment.”

“Do you ever visit Dallas?”

“No,” I said. “Working in compliance, I only get to travel to state capitals to meet with regulators. Austin is as close as I get.”

“My daughter has a softball tournament in Austin this weekend. Are you going to still be there Friday? You could stay on. It would be fun to finally meet you.”

“I wish. But I’m out of here tonight as soon as we file these docs, then on to the next capital for more of the same.”

“Darn it,” she said. “Maybe next time.”

“For sure.”