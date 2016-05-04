Illustrations by Mariah Llanes

I sat in the waiting area outside the door that read Intuitive Life Coach. I gazed into the velvet of the dated chairs going over everything in my mind. Will he come back? Will I ever get over this? Does he love someone else?

“Boys, boys, boys – that’s all I hear out here.” I looked up to see the woman who was interrupting my thoughts standing in the doorway with a knowing smile. “Come on in.”

She was in her late forties, with short hair and a deep, soothing voice. I’ll call her Karen. Surprised by her sense of humor, I started toward the room. I had never seen a psychic before, so I guess I was expecting someone very serious to whisk me into a dark room with a crystal ball, candles and tarot cards. It wasn’t like that all. It was a normal office room with windows, a desk, and two chairs.

“How did you know I was here about boy troubles?” I was unintentionally quizzing her.

She laughed, “Well you are, aren’t you kid? You love that poor soul that’s always break…