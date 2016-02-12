Narratively In Love
From a sprightly septuagenarian setup artist to a badly injured groom at the bottom of a pool, revisit our favorite Narratively stories about love, loss and lusty behavior.
Photo by Jonathan Alpeyrie
The Best Narratively Love Stories, So Far...
1. The Woman Who Married a Mannequin
By Suzanne Heintz
Having no luck in love? You're certainly not the only one. But this hapless single lady came up with a most radical — or perhaps practical? — solution to end her spinsterhood.
By Jonathan Alpeyrie
Not to be outdone by Miss Heintz, these men have done some shopping of their own, finding lasting companionship in mail-ordered, custom-molded masses of silicon.
By E.G. Funke
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Narratively to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.