Photo by Jonathan Alpeyrie

The Best Narratively Love Stories, So Far...

1. The Woman Who Married a Mannequin

By Suzanne Heintz

[embed]http://vimeo.com/129558991[/embed]

Having no luck in love? You're certainly not the only one. But this hapless single lady came up with a most radical — or perhaps practical? — solution to end her spinsterhood.

2. Guys and Plastic Dolls

By Jonathan Alpeyrie

Photo by Jonathan Alpeyrie

Not to be outdone by Miss Heintz, these men have done some shopping of their own, finding lasting companionship in mail-ordered, custom-molded masses of silicon.

3. The Ex Next Door

By E.G. Funke