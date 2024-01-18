If you read yesterday’s interview, in which editors Brendan and Jesse pontificate on what does — and doesn’t — make a Narratively story, you might have guessed this was coming next. And you were right! We’re opening up submissions again for three of our most frequently pitched sections: Deep Dives, Memoir and Secret Lives, starting… now!

Know of an epic love story with unexpected twists and turns? Finally ready to share your own personal tale of the time you attempted to climb the tallest peak in the world and wound up saving everyone on your hiking expedition from a near-death experience? Recently met someone who single-handedly created the very thing that changed the fate of an entire village? Whatever it is, you’ve come to the right place and we can’t wait to read your story.

You can find more information about what we’re looking for — and pitch us — here at our Submittable page.